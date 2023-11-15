Babar Azam said Wednesday he was resigning as Pakistan captain in all three formats following the team's Cricket World Cup flop but will continue playing for the national team.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats," Azam announced on X, formerly Twitter, after meeting Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zakar Ashraf in Lahore.

"It's a difficult decision but I feel it is the right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats."