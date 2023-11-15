PHOTO
Babar Azam said Wednesday he was resigning as Pakistan captain in all three formats following the team's Cricket World Cup flop but will continue playing for the national team.
"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats," Azam announced on X, formerly Twitter, after meeting Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zakar Ashraf in Lahore.
"It's a difficult decision but I feel it is the right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats."