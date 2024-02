Brief scores from the first one-day international between Australia and the West Indies in Melbourne on Friday:

West Indies 231 all out for 48.4 overs (K. Carty 88, R. Chase 59; X. Bartlett 4-17, C. Green 2-40, S. Abbott 2-42) v Australia 232-2 for 38.3 overs (S. Smith 79 not out, C. Green 77 not out, J. Inglis 65)

Result: Australia won by 8 wickets

Series: Australia lead 1-0

Toss: Australia