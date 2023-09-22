HANGZHOU — Saudi Arabia's Haya Al-Mami, has secured her place in the semifinals of the Women's single scull (W1X) competition at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.



The semifinals of the rowing competition are set to take place on Friday at the Fuwaong Water Sports Lake. This achievement comes after she claimed the third position in the repechage round held on Thursday, completing her race in a remarkable time of 9 minutes and 24.60 seconds.



In the LM2x category for pairs, the duo of Turki Al-Aarif and Sultan Al-Shali advanced to Group B competitions by finishing fifth in the repechage round, clocking a time of 7 minutes and 28.44 seconds.



Meanwhile, their teammate Rakan Ali Reda will compete in Group C of the M1x category after securing sixth place in the repechage round with a time of 8 minutes and 9.80 seconds.

