After a nail-biting Group Stage clash between India and Pakistan, most fans, especially the green flag bearers, are hoping for round two. That said, here's some good news to cure your cricket fever, another India vs Pakistan, very soon.

According to the schedule of Asia Cup 2022, Group A finalists should be going head-to-head on Sunday, September 4. However, both India and Pakistan will have to face Hong Kong on August 31 and September 2 respectively to make it. If Hong Kong is on the losing end, another India vs Pakistan clash is on the cards.

In case all three teams in Group A bag one win each, the team with a higher net run rate (NRR) will advance to the further stages.

