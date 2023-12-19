AlUla: The Royal Commission for AlUla, in collaboration with strategic partners Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and the Saudi E-Sports Federation, announced today the hosting of the Drone Champions League Super Final 2023, the first event of its kind to be hosted in the ancient city of AlUla.



The event represents a milestone in AlUla’s ambition to becoming a global destination for E-Sports and Drone Gaming industry, infusing the heart of the modern drone racing world with an essence of ancient charm.



The event is organised by DCL Drone Champions League, the technical organiser of the event, and is set to take place on the 20th of December 2023. The Super Final flagship event of DCL promises to reveal the most extraordinary display of skill, innovation, and technology in a stunning setting of AlUla's Old Town, which has been recognised by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) as one of the world’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022.



Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome the DCL Drone Champions League Super Final 2023 to AlUla, along with our strategic partners at the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and the Saudi E-Sports Federation. AlUla has always been a place for gathering on the old Incense Trading Route, with 7000 years of continuous human civilisations, and we are committed to showcasing the beauty of AlUla to the world once again with various innovative activities and hosting unforgettable events.”



The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones spokesperson, Yaser Alosaimi, said, “With this collaboration to host the DCL Super Final in AlUla, one of the most prominent destinations in the region, we are advancing Saudi Arabia's ambitions to be one of the leading nations in drone racing sport and in technical fields and aligning with global standards. By enhancing our national capabilities, we are actively progressing towards a more advanced future for all.”



Faisal Bin Homran, Chief Esports officer at Saudi Esports Federation said, “Hosting DCL Super Final in AlUla is an extension to our deep commitment towards making the kingdom a global hub for gaming and esports industry, and this innovative event is an important milestone that will reshape the future of Esports In the kingdom and fostering a new era of excellence within the field.”



Markus Stampfer, Chairman of the Board of DCL Drone Champions League, added, "The Super Final 2023 in AlUla will not only showcase the incredible skill and innovation of our competing teams but also highlight the beauty and cultural significance of this extraordinary location. We are committed to working closely with local authorities and stakeholders to ensure that this event benefits the AlUla community and promotes sustainable tourism in the region."



The event marks the first Super Final ever held in a GCC country, which will not only showcase the historical significance of AlUla, the ancient city that is home to Hegra, the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia, but will also add to its thrilling roster of annual sports events.



Furthermore, it signifies unprecedented growth and unveils a wealth of opportunities within the E-Sports sector in AlUla and Saudi Arabia at large. The event is set to raise interest from the local population, setting the stage for enduring collaborations that are poised to reshape the landscape of E-Sports in the region for years to come.



DCL Super Final 2023 is set to captivate audiences in AlUla at the Old Town Amphitheatre. This unique event blends physical and virtual elements, with pilots stationed in AlUla but manoeuvring their drones virtually within the amphitheatre.



The colossal screen at the venue promises a real-time spectacle for onlookers.



The event will spotlight AlUla, enticing both local communities and drone/e-game enthusiasts nationwide and across the GCC to partake in this thrilling convergence of technology and sport.



While no physical drones will be flying in AlUla, it will be a chance for drone sports enthusiasts to enjoy the stunning and diverse landscapes of AlUla, varying between golden canyons, lush green oases or spectacular geological marvels. It's an event that will not only showcase the scenic natural beauty of AlUla but also decide the World Champion of Drone Racing. The convergence of technology, athleticism, and AlUla’s vision for sports and adventure will make this Super Final a truly exceptional and unforgettable experience.



The Drone Champions League Super Final 2023 marks the inaugural event from the world of E-Sports and drone racing sports to be introduced into the AlUla Moments Calendar of events and festivals. The event promises both visitors and E-Sports enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a fresh and exciting experience amidst the vibrant cultural tapestry of AlUla.