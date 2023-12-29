AlUla: AlUla Moments invited all visitors and falcon enthusiasts to attend the AlUla Falcon Cup (AFC) events. The Royal Commission organizes the AlUla (RCU) competition in collaboration with the Saudi Falcon Club. Visitors can enjoy the accompanying competition activities for free at the Mughira Heritage Sports Village.



Free tickets are available for all visitors who wish to attend the Falcon races on all race days. The Falcon's Flight has started and will continue until January 5, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Falcon Mazayen, best-of-breed show, will take place from January 2 to 4, 2024, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.



The AFC will provide traditional Arabian hospitality with beverages and light refreshments, available via the website www.experiencealula.com. The competition is part of the AlUla Moments events calendar throughout the year.