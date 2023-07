Al Rayyan’s players in action during their opening training session in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday. The Lions, coached by Leonardo Jardim, will be based in the Austrian capital till August 7. Yesterday, Al Rayyan announced they will play six friendly matches during their training camp which is a part of their preparations for the 2023-24 football season.

