RIYADH — In a dramatic AFC Champions League encounter held in the capital Riyadh on Monday, Ali Al-Bulaihi's late goal saved the day for Al-Hilal, securing a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the Uzbekistani side, Navbahor.



The visiting team's Toma Tabatadze had earlier stunned Al-Hilal fans with a powerful strike, finding the narrowest of angles to beat Al-Hilal's goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais just seven minutes after halftime.



Al-Bulaihi proved to be Al-Hilal's savior when he rose above the opposition defense, converting a well-placed cross from Michel with a precise header.



This crucial goal came in the 11th minute of injury time, preventing an otherwise disappointing start for Coach Jorge Jesus' squad.



The match also marked the eagerly anticipated debut of Brazilian superstar Neymar, who made his first full appearance for the team.



Neymar's presence on the field added an extra layer of excitement to the game, leaving fans eager to witness more of his impact on Al-Hilal's future matches.



Al-Hilal, known for its passionate supporters and strong football tradition, managed to salvage a point in what had been a challenging encounter.



The draw leaves both teams with much to reflect upon as they continue their campaigns in the AFC Champions League.

