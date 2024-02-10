AJMAN - The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) announced that it will be hosting the 57th International Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB ASIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS) in 2026, a move aimed at fortifying its standing as a premier sports tourism destination. The announcement was made today at a press conference held at the Ajman Police Sports and Shooting Club.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the ADTD, presided over the press conference alongside key figures such as Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the UAE Federation for Body Building and Physical Strength, Dr. Rafael Santoga, President of the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB), and Dr. Eng. Adel Fahim, President of the Arab and African Bodybuilding Federation, among others.

The Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, organised and sponsored by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, will serve as a unique opportunity for Ajman to showcase its diversity and appeal as a sports tourism hub. The tournament is scheduled to take place in May 2026, further solidifying Ajman's reputation as a host of prominent international sporting events.

In addition to the main competition, the event will feature side activities that offer visitors a chance to experience the local culture and heritage of Ajman. These include folk arts, traditional cuisine, and artistic performances, enriching the overall visitor experience.

Ajman also plans to enhance its tourism services in preparation for the 2026 Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship. A range of offerings, from accommodation facilities to shopping and entertainment experiences, will be tailored to meet the expectations of guests. Through these initiatives, Ajman aims to reinforce its status as a comprehensive tourist destination, seamlessly blending sports, heritage, and exceptional experiences.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of ADTD, said, “Hosting the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in 2026 is a groundbreaking strategic move that underscores Ajman's commitment to become a premier sports tourism destination, aligning with our future vision for comprehensive development.”

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad AL Sharqi affirmed, “We are dedicated to delivering the 2026 Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship with a high level of organization and professionalism, prioritizing the satisfaction of all participants and ensuring a unique and excellent experience.”

Dr. Rafael Santoga stated, “The Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships present a wonderful opportunity for sports interaction and cultural exchange. We eagerly anticipate a successful partnership with Ajman to achieve success in this endeavor.”

Director General Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi emphasised, “Hosting the 2026 Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships underscores Ajman's commitment to attracting international sporting events, enhancing its position as a tourist and sports destination, and drawing global attention. We are proud to sponsor and organize this event, which is set to boost the local economy and increase hotel occupancy, bringing together players from 26 countries.”

Dr. Eng. Adel Fahim added, “Ajman’s hosting of this major event reflects dedication to promoting the sport of bodybuilding in the region. We will strive to make this event unique and a positive addition to sports tourism in the region.”



