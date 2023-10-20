Following Afghanistan's defeat to New Zealand in the World Cup, their star all-rounder, Mohammad Nabi, has found comfort in the poems of an old friend in Dubai.

Amaan Haider (Haider Amaan Haider), a UAE-based Indian poet and close companion of Nabi, stepped in to lift his spirits with Urdu poetry shortly after Wednesday’s one-sided encounter.

Nabi struggled on the field, going wicketless and contributing only 9 runs as Afghanistan suffered a 149-run loss to the Kiwis in Chennai.

But Haider’s recitation of cherished Urdu couplets over the phone injected fresh inspiration into the veteran cricketer as his team gears up for their upcoming clash against Pakistan.

"I had a chat with Nabi. He was disheartened following their defeat to the 2019 World Cup runners-up, despite beating reigning champs England just days before. Understandably, the mood was solemn, so I sought to encourage him with some Urdu poetry, including his favourite verse, 'Chehron per wafao ka asar dekh rahan hoon, main achchey marasil ki khabar dekh rahan hoon. Delhi mein rahon ya ki Kabul mein, main dono jagah apna basar dekh rahan hoon.”

Loosely translated it means, "I witness the influence of loyalty on each face, where strong bonds leave their trace. Be it in Delhi's bustling streets or Kabul's warm embrace, my heart finds its rightful place."

It was this very verse that endeared Haider to the Afghanistan cricketers during his visit to Kabul in 2016 on an official trip. Haider, who works at VFS Global as Head of Corporate Affairs, said he met Nabi through a mutual friend, and they instantly struck a rapport. “Learning of Nabi's love for poetry, I recited a few verses. He absolutely loved them. Since then, our friendship has grown to the extent that he flew down to Dubai when Indian Ambassador to UAE Sunjay Sudhir launched my book at the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020,” he recalled.

Haider said Nabi routinely reposts his messages on social media, and they chat every few days.

“Nabi attributed the loss against New Zealand critical dropped catches, but his determination remains unwavering. He mentioned that the team his confident they could beat Pakistan in the upcoming clash on Monday. Given their history of very close matches, I wouldn't be surprised if Afghanistan emerges victorious this time.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).