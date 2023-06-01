ABU DHABI - Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, is hosting the inaugural edition of the “Night Run”, under Beyond The Sunset series, on 3rd June.

The community event aims to reinforce Hudayriyat Island’s reputation as a leading sports destination with world-class facilities.

Runners can choose from two courses – 3 km and 5 km – that offer a prime view of Hudayriyat’s main attractions, including Marsana, Heritage Trail, Bab Al Nojoum, and 321 Sports.

All participants will receive discount vouchers from Modon’s destinations, while the winners in each age category will get to take home gift vouchers and medals.