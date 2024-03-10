Abu Dhabi will host this year’s edition of the Saudi Super Cup in two stadiums across the emirate on 8th and 11th April, marking the first time the tournament has been hosted in the Middle East outside of Saudi Arabia.

The hosting bid was led by Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand for the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The three-match tournament kicks off on 8th April at 21:00 between Al-Ittihad Club and Al Wehda FC at Al-Nahyan Stadium, followed by Al Hilal SFC and Al-Nassr FC at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium at 23:30. Taking place in the same venue, the winners will face off during the 11th April final.

The tournament is set to feature football legends Cristiano Rolando and Karim Benzema, alongside regional talent that includes Salem Al Dawsari and Abderrazak Hamdallah, all competing for the coveted cup.

The Saudi Super cup is the latest sports and entertainment event added to Abu Dhabi’s ‘Back-to-Back’ calendar and coincides with the Eid Al Fitr public holiday, allowing travellers from the GCC, Middle East and beyond to enjoy some of the region’s top football talent play in the emirate.