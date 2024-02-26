Abu Dhabi school community is gearing up for a thrilling finals weekend of the Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools and Universities.

Hosted by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), the weekend finals will be held at Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub from 1st to 3rd March.

The finals weekend will kick off from 3 pm on Friday, 1st March, with playoffs and finals for 13 sports disciplines, with day two seeing more action building up in preparation for the grand finale on 3rd March with the U15 football finals for boys and girls.

In addition to the thrill of the events, parents, families and friends can expect plenty of sport inspired activities and challenges at the dedicated fan zone.

The grand finale day will see the official crowning ceremony starting with the winners’ parade, where over 1,000 student athletes will march to the podium accompanied by music bands and live entertainment shows.