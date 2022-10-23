Yas Marina Circuit has announced that it has officially sold out all Grandstand seats and Hospitality Packages for this year’s F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, with unprecedented global interest in the sport following last year’s nail-biting finale, and demand from fans seeking new experiences across the weekend driving record-breaking sales.

The news comes as the mega entertainment weekend prepares to host its largest ever number of race goers – 70,000 fans – and once again bring the world to the UAE, cementing further the emirate’s global reputation as a hub for sporting events and excellence, said the event organisers.

Yas Marina Circuit’s all-new stand added along the North Straight and brand-new hospitality options, including Deck at Nine, were created to accommodate the increased demand for #AbuDhabiGP race weekend tickets, and also sold out in record time – two months before the teams line up on the grid.

On the record sales, Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: "I am delighted to share that all tickets for this year’s F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have officially sold out, in the fastest ever time since our inaugural event in 2009."

"We are now switching our focus to delivering yet another world-class entertainment weekend for the record number of fans who will travel from around the world to Yas Island in November, with more exciting announcements coming soon," he stated.

Excitement is building even further as the Circuit will soon announce the two global music artists that will perform at Etihad Park on Thursday and Sunday night, bookending four nights of world-class music entertainment at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, with Swedish House Mafia and Kendrick Lamar already confirmed to entertain ticket holders on Friday and Saturday.

"With global fans looking to experience the magic of Abu Dhabi and ‘Go Unreal’ in 2022, we are on course for what promises to be an incredible four-day Yas Island weekend experience – from music superstars to fine dining options and all-new hospitality packages," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).