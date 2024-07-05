RIYADH — The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) announced that the Saudi Super Cup will be held in the city of Abha in the southern Asir region from August 13 to 17, 2024.



The tournament will be organized by SAFF in cooperation with the Asir Development Authority, and the Saudi Tourism Authority, represented by “The Spirit of Saudi Arabia,” the official identity of Saudi tourism. SAFF decided to organize the tournament within the Kingdom after dropping the previously proposed idea of holding it in China.



The tournament will coincide with the 2024 Asir Summer Season, which witnessed the launch of the region’s tourism identity ‘Asir Tahawal.’ Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha will host the semi-finals and final matches. The defending champions Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Taawoun clubs will compete in the matches.



The first match of the semi-finals will be held between Al-Hilal, which is also the King’s Cup Champion and the Saudi Professional League Champion, and Al-Ahli, which is third in the standings, on August 13. The second semi-final will be held on August 14, which will bring together Al-Nassr, the runner-up of the King’s Cup, and Al-Taawoun, which is ranked fourth in the table.



The final match will be held on August 17 between the winners of the semi-final matches. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ittihad 4–1 in the final to win their record-extending fourth title of Super Cup in 2023.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).