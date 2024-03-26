Dubai Racing Club (DRC) announced that the 28th Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday will witness a spectacular never seen before the closing ceremony.

The latest in drone, laser, and lighting technology will be used to redefine the limits of visual spectacle in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record, said the DRC in a press statement.

As many as 4000 specialised drones will be used to perform a unique pyrotechnic load alongside LED lights, offering an impressive 33-minute flight time for dynamic 3D sculptures in the sky.

About 125 of the world's elite horses from 14 countries will compete in the Dubai World Cup evening races, with a total prize money of $30.5 million.

Major General Dr. Mohammed Dr Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Executive Director of Dubai Racing Club, said: “The Dubai World Cup is well-known for a spectacular closing show and we are working with our partners to make this one better than ever.’’

“I can say that those attending the 30th March race evening can expect to see something they haven’t seen before!”