RIYADH — The excitement is building as Saudi Arabia's premier sporting event gears up for its highly anticipated second edition. From Nov. 26 to Dec. 10, 2023, over 6,000 athletes from across the nation are eagerly preparing to participate in what is set to be a grand celebration of athleticism, competition, and national pride.



Following the resounding success of the inaugural edition last year, the organizing committee of the 2023 Saudi Games is all set to deliver another spectacular showcase of national sportsmanship and athletic prowess. As the largest sporting event ever hosted in a single Middle Eastern city, the 2023 Saudi Games continue to raise the bar for excellence in national competitions across the region.



This year's event will see more than 6,000 of Saudi Arabia's finest athletes competing in a staggering 53 sports. Among these, six sports are dedicated exclusively to the Paralympics, with an additional four featured as demonstration sports. Furthermore, the Saudi Youth Games will encompass 12 sports.



In addition to vying for podium finishes, athletes will compete for substantial cash prizes totaling over SR200 million. Gold medalists will claim SR1 million, silver medalists SR300,000, and bronze medalists SR100,000. In the youth category, gold medalists will receive SR100,000, silver medalists SR50,000, and bronze medalists SR25,000.



As the opening day of the competition draws near, stay tuned for a series of exciting announcements, including updates on venues and schedules, as well as the eagerly anticipated commencement of the torch relay. It's worth noting that last year's torch traveled over 3,500 kilometers during a 50-day journey, introducing the event's inspiring mission to communities across the nation.



The inaugural edition of the Saudi Games left an indelible mark on Saudi Arabia's sporting landscape. Featuring over 45 sports, including five dedicated to the Paralympics, the 2022 Saudi Games contributed to the development of 20 sports facilities in Riyadh while enhancing the capabilities of organizational, administrative, and national sports teams.

