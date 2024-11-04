SAKAKA — Snow enveloped the northern Saudi region of Al-Jouf since Friday and Saturday morning, turning many parts of the region completely white. This follows showers of hail and incessant heavy rains that lashed mainly in the north of Sakaka city and Dumat Al-Jandal governorate in the region.



Heavy rains, accompanied by large amounts of hail, continued experiencing in different parts of Al-Jouf region since last Wednesday. This resulted in turning many valleys flooded with water, heralding a marvelous spring season. Al-Jouf region is famous for its seasonal wild plants during the spring season such as lavender, chrysanthemum, and a large number of aromatic plants.



According to the forecast of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the chances are still there for thunderstorms in most governorates of Al-Jouf region accompanied by strong winds, with a lack of horizontal visibility, hail, and torrents over the coming days.



The NCM warned of heavy rains in the Al-Jouf region, accompanied by strong winds, lack of horizontal visibility, hail, torrents and thunderstorms in the governorates of Al-Qurayyat and Tabarjal.



The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Al-Jouf region has raised its readiness in response to warnings about the current rainy conditions in the region and its governorates.

