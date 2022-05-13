Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced that private educational institutions in Dubai will resume classes from next Tuesday.

As per an updated tweet by the KHDA, Dubai’s education regulator has stated schools, universities, early childhood centres and training institutes will now resume their normal functioning from Tuesday, May 17 (instead of a day earlier, as tweeted initially).

The announcement follows the news of the demise of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, May 13.

“Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of the President of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the KHDA wrote.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of Abu Dhabi. He was the eldest son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father.

Sheikh Khalifa was elected to succeed his father, who served as the UAE’s first president since the formation of the Union in 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.

