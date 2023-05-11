UAE residents and environmentalists were thrilled when an angling group reported spotting two Orca whales off the coast of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (May 9). Now the two magnificent marine creatures are merrily flipping off Dubai waters. They have been spotted enjoying the balmy Arabian Sea waters.

The clip of the two orca whales swimming around Jebel Ali was shared by none other than our adventure-loving Crown Prince of Dubai. It is not clear if Sheikh Hamdan himself recorded the video.

Watch them swim in this video:

The video of the 'killer whales' hunting a dugong off the coast of Abu Dhabi was widely circulated on social media.

After the spotting, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi said that the Orcas, also known as killer whales, are among the most well-travelled marine wildlife, adapting to both cooler climates and warm waters. Although this sighting is rare, they have frequently been visiting Abu Dhabi waters, which is a testament to the healthy marine life that call Abu Dhabi home.

The group also mentioned that Ocra whales are usually not a threat to humans. However, they have urged the public to keep a safe distance when spotting wildlife.

In the past, a video shared by the Dubai Crown Prince has helped document a pod of rare killer whales off the Emirate. Sheikh Hamdan had posted an Instagram Story about spotting an Orca in Dubai. His sightings have helped the UAE Dolphin Project team document six females, one male and a calf.

Prior to that, he had informed his millions Instagram followers about a rare whale being spotted in the Dubai Harbour.

