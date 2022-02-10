The initiative came as part of the airline’s efforts to promote the popular culture and entertainment event among guests arriving in the Kingdom.

Passengers boarded a decorated aircraft featuring Riyadh Season’s official colors on the plane’s seats, safety instruction cards, and meal wrappers. Cabin crew members also wore brooches bearing the official logo of the festival.

Guests enjoyed a promotional video highlighting the main attractions of the cultural and entertainment event, which was shared on the aircraft’s inflight entertainment system.

Passengers also received special branded gifts and free tickets for several of Riyadh Season 2021’s most prominent events, including Riyadh Boulevard.

Khaled Tash, group chief marketing officer at Saudia, said: “We are proud of our initiatives to promote Riyadh Season among our guests and highlight Saudi Arabia as a major global tourist and entertainment destination.

“We hope that these activities and the special gifts provided to our passengers will encourage them to visit the festival and discover its many unique events and attractions.

“Our sponsorship of Riyadh Season comes as part of our commitment to serving as the ‘Wings of Vision 2030’ by supporting the growth of travel, tourism, and entertainment in the Kingdom, in line with our ambitious target of welcoming 100 million visits annually by 2030.”

Saudia has launched a series of holiday packages and attractive deals to promote Riyadh Season and help position the capital as a leading global destination for tourists and visitors.