JEDDAH: The Saudi Tour 2022, which is being held for the second time in the Kingdom, was inaugurated on Monday from the historic city of AlUla.

The tour is being organized by the Ministry of Sport, in cooperation with the Saudi Cycling Federation and under the umbrella of the Union Cycliste Internationale.

The first phase of the Saudi Tour, which is part of the Quality of Life program, will start on Tuesday and will continue until Saturday with the participation of 15 international teams, covering a distance of 831.3 kilometers.

The teams were presented during the opening ceremony, which also included a presentation of the details of the tracks and the starting and ending points for each of the five stages.

The competition will also feature a number of sports events and races for the public, women, and children.

