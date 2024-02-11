RIYADH — Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesman of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said that Jazan is approaching a rainy tropical climate throughout the year.

This forecast is on the basis of the preliminary information received from the Saudi Regional Climate Change Center (RCCC), he said while noting that this is an important evidence of the climate changes that Saudi Arabia is witnessing.

The NCM pointed out that Jazan usually witnesses rainfall accompanied by strong winds, low horizontal visibility, and thunderbolts, especially in the governorates of Abu Arish, Ahad Al-Masariha, Al-Tuwal, Samtah, Sabya, and Damad.

The climate of the Jazan region is affected by the movement of tropical winds and varies due to the diversity of surface features and geographical characteristics of the region. The climate of the coastal plain is moderate in winter and hot and humid in summer, and the temperature gradually decreases while approaching towards the mountainous regions, and this results in rainfall.

The temperature rises during the period from June to September. The average temperature ranges between 25 degrees Celsius in January and 35 degrees Celsius in June. The maximum temperature reached 41 degrees, and the lowest temperature reached 18 degrees.

From the eastern part of the plains to the west, the relative humidity ranges from 61 percent in July to 79 percent in December. The maximum relative humidity reached 99 percent and the minimum reached 27 percent.

The northwestern winds also blow over Jazan from May to September and the monsoon winds blow in the months of June and August, carrying sandstorms, and causing the phenomenon of dust. The speed of the monsoon winds in the region reaches about 26 km/hour as an annual average, but the period is characterized by an increase in speed. Winds occur during the summer, rising to more than 30 km/h during the months of May, June, August and September.

Rainfall is experienced in the Jazan region during the summer months of July, August, and September, with 47 percent of the annual precipitation in the Fayfa Mountains, about 52 percent in Abu Arish, about 76 percent in Sabya, about 71 percent in Haroub, and about 61 percent in Atoud. Rainfall ranges between 100 to 450 mm depending on the location’s height.

