JEDDAH — The National Center of Meteorology disclosed on Thursday that temperatures will drop to a minimum level ranging between 4 and zero degrees Celsius in some regions of Saudi Arabia starting from Saturday.



These cold weather conditions will experience mostly in the northern regions of Tabuk, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, as well as in Hail and the northern parts of the Madinah region, and will continue until Friday, January 3.



A cold air mass covered the regions of the Northern Borders, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, and Hail from Sunday until Tuesday, where minimum temperatures ranged between zero and minus 4.



It is noteworthy that Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesman of the National Center of Meteorology, denied on Wednesday reports that the regions of the Kingdom would be exposed to the strongest cold wave since the beginning of winter during the coming week.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).