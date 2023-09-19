Madinah: Al-Madinah Region Development Authority (MDA) launched today a pioneering "Guide to Madinah Experiences" to be an innovative and comprehensive guide that identifies and designs all of the Madinah experiences and daily habits of its residents and visitors, to put a unique framework for the transformation of urban life in the cities.

The CEO of MDA, Eng., Fahad Albuliheshi, attended the launch ceremony, and several senior officials from various government, private and non-profit entities.



The "Guide to Madinah Experiences" represents a drastic change in urban planning and development beyond traditional urban planning strategies by modelling the habits and daily experiences of the population into living and interactive experience models, thus contributing to a complete approach focusing on the interaction between the city, its residents and visitors.



The guide harmoniously integrates the city's experiences among government agencies, the business sector, entrepreneurship, residents, and visitors by creating joint design landmarks that serve as a bridge between the relevant parties for the common purpose of improving the quality of life of the residents of Madinah, enriching the experience of its visitors, and contributing to raising the competitiveness of Madinah among other cities.



The guide also enhances the position of Madinah globally in the design of city experiences and urban innovation as the first city to develop a comprehensive guide of different experiences covering all uses and locations of the city based on the direct interaction of residents and visitors.