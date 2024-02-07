RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has witnessed the most significant reduction in dust and sand storms in January 2024, marking the highest decrease in 21 years.



The reduction, which stands at an impressive 94%, is a direct result of the concerted efforts by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA), alongside the initiatives under the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



The Sand and Dust Storm Warning Regional Center highlighted in its latest report remarkable reductions across various regions.



Riyadh experienced a complete cessation of dust and sand storms, recording a 100% decrease.



Similarly, Dammam also achieved a 100% reduction in such environmental phenomena during the same period.



Meanwhile, Wadi Al-Dawasir Province and Al-Ahsa Province saw significant decreases of 81% and 83%, respectively.

