Riyadh Season 2021 has attracted more than six million visitors as several free of charge zones have continued receiving visitors on a daily basis.
The free of charge zones include Zaman Village; Nabd Al Riyadh and Al-Salam Tree, Saudi Press Agency SPA reported.
The Nabd Al Riyadh zone was opened in late November to be one of Riyadh Season's 14 entertainment venues that are highlighting the historical and cultural features of the Kingdom with visual presentations.
The presentations narrate cultural and historical stories by simulating the regions of the Kingdom, including those stories on the walls of Masmak Palace, in addition to musical performances, popular dishes and a display of fashion representing various regions.
