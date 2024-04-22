ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has released the weather forecast for the upcoming week, spanning Monday, April 22nd to Friday, April 26th, predicting light-to-moderate rains over some regions of the country.

On Monday, there is a chance of light rain occurring over the islands and some western regions of the country. On Tuesday, the potential for rain increases, with light to moderate showers expected, particularly over the eastern areas.

On Wednesday, NCM predicts partly cloudy skies with a slight possibility of light rain over the far northeastern parts of the country around noon. This day may also see a drop in temperatures.

On Thursday, partly cloudy conditions are expected, transitioning to cloudy skies at times in the afternoon across the far northern and eastern regions. There is a chance of light rain in these areas as well.

On Friday, the forecast suggests the formation of convective clouds towards the east, with a possibility of rainfall over the mountains during the afternoon.

The National Centre of Meteorology said it's closely monitoring the weather situation and will provide further updates as needed, advising people to stay tuned for any potential changes in the forecast.