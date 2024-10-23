ABU DHABI: The National CentRE of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather forecast for the period from Wednesday, October 23rd, to Friday, October 25th, 2024.

According to the NCM, moist easterly winds from the Oman Sea will affect eastern areas on Wednesday, leading to the formation of local convective clouds over eastern and northern regions. This could result in potential rainfall.

On Thursday and Friday, a moist air mass from the Arabian Sea will move towards the UAE, coinciding with a weak low-pressure system in the upper atmosphere and a relatively cold air mass. This combination is expected to produce convective cloud formation over scattered areas, particularly in the east and west, with a chance of light to moderate rain, and potentially heavy rainfall at times.

Weather Forecast: Wednesday: Chance of convective cloud formation eastward and northward with a probability of rainfall during daytime.

Thursday and Friday: Chance of convective cloud formation over scattered areas, especially eastward and westward, associated with light to moderate rain and heavy at times.

Winds: Light to moderate southeasterly winds may become northeasterly and northwesterly, with fresh to strong winds at times, especially with clouds. This could cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility in certain areas.