Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a weather alert forecasting rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions from Thursday.

According to the CAA bulletin, thick clouds are expected to form from Thursday morning, bringing intermittent rain to several governorates, including North Batinah, South Batinah, Muscat, Dakhliyah, North Sharqiyah, and South Sharqiyah. Rainfall is expected to range from light to moderate, with amounts between 15-35mm.

Winds will intensify, reaching speeds of 15-35 knots, which could create hazardous outdoor conditions. The strong winds, combined with rain, may lead to rough seas and pose risks along coastal areas.

The CAA advised the public to stay updated with weather bulletins, exercise caution, remain alert, avoid crossing wadis, and steer clear of low-lying areas and the sea.

