Abu Dhabi - NVIDIA announced the launch of an NVIDIA Studio at twofour54’s Community Hub in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, to support aspiring artists and industry professionals who are thriving in the content-focused Yas Creative Hub campus.

The NVIDIA Studio comprises 10 state-of-the-art Studio computers equipped with the latest GeForce RTX Studio GPUs, alongside NVIDIA RTX accelerated applications. This means regional content creators will benefit from smoother, faster, and more efficient workflows and see their ambitious projects come to life.

NVIDIA is also inviting regional content creators to participate in its global NVDIA Studio program and submit their content; the best of which will be officially recognised and highlighted on NVIDIA’s website, blogs, and social media channels. All they need to do is reach out to NVIDIA Middle East and submit their content to NVIDIA’s @NVIDIAGeforceME twitter channel.

Chantelle Tavid, Head of Marketing at NVIDIA, said: “We are thrilled to launch our new NVIDIA Studio at twofour54’s a new Yas Community Hub. The campus is the ideal location for Abu Dhabi’s creative professionals to collaborate and develop rich content. As enablers of next generation digital content, we are keen to be part of this vibrant ecosystem.”

“NVIDIA Studio desktops and laptops are the ultimate platform for content creators wishing to express uninhibited creativity. With their AI-enabled GeForce RTX graphics cards, these laptops and PCs are designed specifically to accelerate creative applications and offer superior performance even when multiple applications or resource-intensive files are being worked on. Thanks to AI technology, NVIDIA Studio laptops and PCs have proven to be over five times faster than standard desktops and laptops when working on 3D, motion graphics, photo, and video editing workflow. This makes them the best possible choice for creators.”

The NVIDA Studio at Yas Creative Hub will be equipped with four NVIDIA Studio Laptops powered by GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs (Razer), and three NVIDIA Studio Laptops powered by GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPUs (ASUS ProArt), in addition to three NVIDIA Studio desktop PCs boasting GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPUs. The industry leading GeForce RTX GPUs also feature dedicated hardware to accelerate key operations like Ray Tracing, Simulations, and AI.

“Rich digital content is the future of the creative industry. As the home for media, entertainment and gaming in the Mena region, twofour54 is excited to welcome NVIDIA Studio to its growing Yas Creative Hub community. NVIDIA Studio gives content creators the ability to take advantage of incredible hardware, software and AI innovations to fully embrace and explore their creativity. This partnership reaffirms Yas Creative Hub as the region’s premiere campus to inspire, grow and foster the future of the exciting creative industry,” said Abdulaziz Al Dosari, Director of Support Services at twofour54.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).