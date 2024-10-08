Isola Design Group, a Milan-based design company renowned for providing visibility and opportunities to independent designers, design studios, and brands worldwide, has officially launched in the Middle East with its first-ever regional headquarters at Dubai Design District (d3).

d3, a part of Tecom Group, is a global creative ecosystem that aims to foster growth in the local creative economy. It represents a dynamic design community of more than 1,000 businesses, ranging from multinationals to start-ups, and is a strategic partner of Dubai Design Week.

In a significant expansion move for the Italian design company and a prestigious new addition to the d3 community, the latest venture will see Isola collaborate with the region’s leading creative hub to continue enhancing the region’s design ecosystem through circular design initiatives.

Isola Design Group’s regional offering will include Isola Design, the community platform featuring 1,500+ international profiles and 2,500+ design projects, and the recently launched Isola Studio, a consultancy firm for future-thinking design brands and organisations.

The arrival of Isola Design Group in Dubai underscores the growing importance of the Middle Eastern market in the international design sector and d3’s cementing profile as an international design hub, said the Italian group in a statement.

Isola joins a global community of design multinationals and start-ups in d3 leveraging Dubai’s pro-business environment, dynamic creative economy, and strategic location as a gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region to drive business growth.

The group’s new regional headquarters aims to bring an increased exchange of expertise between Italy, Europe, and the Middle East. One of the initiative’s primary goals is to introduce Isola Design Group's innovative approach, events, and services to the Gulf region, contributing to the growth of its creative economy and reinforcing its ties with the global design community, said the statement.

Leveraging its extensive experience and d3’s diverse business network, Isola Design Group will support local brands and entrepreneurs in creative direction, event design and production, and the development of effective communication strategies, it added.

"Our commitment to supporting design brands with a future-thinking approach is rooted in our extensive experience and innovative vision, a dedication that inspired us to recently launch Isola Studio," said Gabriele Cavallaro, Co-founder and CEO of Isola Design Group.

"After the positive experience of the last two years at Dubai Design Week, me and my wife and company’s creative director, Elif Resitoglu, felt it was now or never to make the move to Dubai and to open our Middle Eastern branch. The Gulf region is rapidly becoming a global hub for innovation and growth, driven by ambition, vision, and a hunger for progress," stated Cavallaro.

"We believe we can make a meaningful contribution and are eager to be part of this dynamic journey, bringing fresh perspectives and cutting-edge solutions to an evolving market," he added.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of d3, said: "The profile of Dubai’s design community continues on its significant journey of growth and impact. The arrival of such a preeminent brand like Isola Design Group to our community at d3 is momentous."

"We are honoured to be the location of choice for leading global design houses and will bring an array of innovative and world-class initiatives to further enhance the offerings and opportunities of our creative ecosystem. This new chapter of growth will not only add essential circular design initiatives to our district but will also enrich Isola and its community with access to the region’s rich creative influences, expertise, and talent," she stated.

Isola Design Group and d3 will work together in the coming months, along with other local partners, to bring one of the key events of Dubai Design Week in November to life, she added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).