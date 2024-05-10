RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NMC) said that summer season will begin in Saudi Arabia from June 1 this year.

According to NMC forecast, temperatures will rise in the eastern and central regions while the Kingdom’s summer resort destinations are expected to receive higher than average rainfall during summer.



NMC Spokesman Hussein Al-Qahtani said that initial indicators point to extremely hot conditions during the upcoming summer season.

Since last week, temperatures started rising in various parts of the Kingdom with the end of the spring season.

Various parts of Saudi Arabia are experiencing weather fluctuations featuring rain and sandstorms in recent days.

