Parking in Dubai will be a paid service for 14 hours daily from 8am to 10pm daily, except Sundays and public holidays, it was announced on Monday.

This means that parking would be free on Sundays, instead of Fridays as was the case earlier.

Multi-storey facilities will charge parking fees around the clock and on all seven days of the week.

Vehicles can be parked for a maximum of four consecutive hours in roadside parking slots; 24 hours in parking lots; and 30 days in multi-storey facilities.

These came as the Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued a new resolution pertaining to regulations governing public parking in the Emirate.

According to the resolution, the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority is authorised to change or reduce the timings for paid parking, and exempt certain categories of people, areas or time periods from parking fees.

The resolution is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Paid parking in Dubai continued to remain free on Fridays from January 1 this year, even after the UAE transitioned into a four-and-a-half-day workweek.