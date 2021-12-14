NMC Healthcare has opened a new drive-thru testing facility in Sharjah with a daily capacity of conducting 20,000 tests.

The drive-thru RT-PCR screening facility at NMC Royal Hospital is the first-of-its-kind in the private sector in Sharjah and northern emirates, the healthcare group, said.

The drive-through centre opens on a day when the number of new cases hits 110 in the UAE.

“The population in many neighbourhoods in Sharjah is dense; hence to block the chain of infection, it is important for every member of the community to practice Covid-19 protocols and maintain a Covid-19 negative status.

"Undertaking regular PCR tests to help continue the fight against Covid-19 is a personal responsibility of every individual to promote the health and safety of the loved ones around them,” said Dr Ahmed ElMansoury, consultant pulmonologist, NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah.

NMC Healthcare’s CEO Michael Davis said the private sector continues to contribute to the UAE’s fight against the pandemic.

“NMC has been on the frontline, shouldering the responsibility alongside the nation’s other healthcare institutions in its detection and vaccination drives. As we dedicate yet another Covid-19 RT-PCR drive-thru facility to serve the ever-growing needs of the community, we remain grateful to the Sharjah Health Authority and MoH and the larger community for the trust that they have placed in us.”

The testing facility, spread across 15,000sq.ft. of covered area, can accommodate drive-thru as well as walk-in guests. The centre is open between 9am to 7pm.