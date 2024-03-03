RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted that most regions in the Kingdom will experience weather fluctuations starting Saturday and continuing until next Tuesday.

The center has issued warnings of moderate thunderstorms accompanied by active descending winds reaching speeds of over 60 km/h, stirring dust and sand, leading to flash floods, hail, and increased wave heights along the coasts.

This weather pattern is expected to affect the Jazan region, including Bish, Darb, Sabya, Abu Arish, Al Tuwal, Samtah, Al Harth, Ahad Masarha, Al Aridah, Fifa, Al Dayer, Al Rayth, Harub, Al Eidabi, Al Khubah, as well as the Asir region.

The weather pattern is set to affect areas including Abha, Khamis Mushait, Bisha, Al Namas, Tanomah, Balqarn, Rijal Alma, Baraq, Mahayil, Al Majardah, Tarib, Tathleeth, and the Al Baha region, including Al Baha, Baljurashi, Al Mandaq, Qilwah, Al Makhwah, Bani Hasan, Al Hajar, Ghamid Al Zinad, Al Qura, Al Aqiq, and parts of the Makkah region including Taif, Al Aridhat, Maysan, Adham, Al Kamil, starting today until next Tuesday.

The Riyadh region is also expected to experience light rain showers accompanied by active descending winds with speeds exceeding 50 km/h, raising dust and sand.

This weather activity would be affecting Riyadh, Diriyah, Afif, Dawadmi, Al Quway'iyah, Al Aflaj, Hawtat Bani Tamim, Al Hariq, Al Zulfi, Al Ghat, Shaqra, Al Majma'ah, Al Muzahimiyah, Rumah, Marat, Huraymila, starting Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Makkah region, including Turbah, Ranyah, Al Moya, Al Khurma, and the Madinah region, including Al Mahd and Wadi Al-Fara, will experience light rainfall from today until tomorrow.

Initial forecasts indicate that the chances of rain will continue in some areas until the middle of next week, with further updates to be provided in a subsequent report.

