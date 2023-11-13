JEDDAH — Weather fluctuations would continue to experience in most regions of Saudi Arabia, starting from Monday until Thursday, according to the forecast of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).



The latest NCM weather report predicted that moderate thunderstorm, accompanied by active dust storm with a speed of more than 50 km/hour, will hit Jazan, Sabya, Abu Arish, Baysh, Fifa, Al-Raith, Al-Daer, Ahad Al-Masareha, Farasan, Al-Tawal, Samtah, Damad, Al-Harith, and Haroub Al-Eidabi in the southwestern Jazan region as well as in Abha, Khamis Mushayt, Bisha, Sarat Ubaid, Ahad Rufaidah, Al-Harjah, Al-Namas, Belqarn, Al-Majaridah, Mahayil, Bariq, Tanumah, Al-Rabou’ah, Rijal Alma’, Dhahran Al-Janoub, and Tarib in the southern Asir region.



The same weather conditions will experience in Al-Baha, Baljurashi, Al-Mandaq, Al-Qura, Qilwah, Al-Makhwa, Bani Hassan, Al-Hujra, and Ghamid Al-Zanad in Al-Baha region, as well as in the holy capital of Makkah, Taif, Al-Jamoum, Al-Kamil, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, and Maysan in the Makkah region and the capital city of Riyadh, Al-Kharj, Al-Muzahmiyah, Ramah, Marat, and Al-Hareeq in the Riyadh region.



The NCM warned of moderate to heavy rains, the effects of which will include strong dust storm with a speed of more than 60 km/hour, leading to torrential rains and hail in Al-Baha, Baljurashi, Al-Mandaq, Al-Qura, Qilwah, Al-Makhwah, Bani Hassan, Al-Hujra, and Ghamid Al-Zanad in Al-Baha region and the Makkah city, Taif, Al-Jamoum, Al-Kamil, Adham Al-Ardiyat, and Maysan in the Makkah region.



According to the NCM forecast, moderate to heavy rain will hit on Tuesday and Wednesday in Jeddah, Bahra, Rabigh, Khulais, Allaith, and Qunfudhah in the Makkah region as well as in Buraidah, Unayzah, Al-Rass, Al-Bukayriyah, Al-Asyah, Riyadh Al-Khubara, Uqlat Al-Suqour, Al-Bada’i, Al-Nabhaniya, Dhariya, and Al-Muthanna in the Qassim region, in addition to Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Khafji, Al-Qaryat Al-Olayya, and Al-Nairiyah in the Eastern Province.



The same weather conditions are expected to witness on Wednesday and Thursday in Jubail, Dammam, Abqaiq, Al-Ahsa, Al-Udayd, and Al-Khobar in the Eastern Province, as well as in Shaqra, Al-Dawadmi, Afif, Thadiq, Al-Ghat, Al-Zulfi, Al-Majma'ah and Al-Quwaieyah in the Eastern Province, in addition to Al-Khurma, Turabah, Raniyah, and Al-Mawiya in the Makkah region.



The NCM stated that the rainy situation will continue in most regions of the Kingdom until the middle of next week. It called on the public to follow the instructions of the concerned authorities and follow weather information through the center’s services and media channels.

