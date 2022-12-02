Head to the ongoing Ripe Market at the Dubai Police Academy Park this weekend to pick up your weekly organic produce from the artisan stalls and indulge in tasty bites from a wide selection of food trucks. The weekend-only bazaar highlights creative individuals and small businesses from across the emirate, offering a diverse range of products including fashion, art, homeware, jewellery, food and more. From 9am till 9pm. Tickets from Dh5.

Popular Moroccan comedian Abdul Rahman Ouaabed, also known as EKO, is set for his maiden performance in Dubai. Eko will take to the stage at Dubai Opera tonight for an interactive and entertaining session of stand-up comedy, singing and more. Ticket prices start from Dh250. Show is slated to begin at 8pm.

Draw out your inner detective in an immersive game at the Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai this weekend. A world-famous Murder Mystery experience will be available from December 3. Visitors can indulge in entertaining games and activities during the 90-minute experience. Tickets from Dh210.

This year's edition of Emirates Dubai 7s is promising to be bigger and better as international music headliners such as Gorgon City and Craig David are a part of it. Currently underway until Saturday, December 3, the festival will make for an epic celebration of music and the best international men's and women's rugby teams going head to head for coveted trophies. Visit dubairugby7s.com for more information.

Feel patriotic and full of life at the Skechers Performance UAE National Day Run 2022 at The Track Meydan Golf today. The community focused fitness challenge will see runners from all ages coming together to mark the celebratory occasion. Tickets starting from Dh125. The run is slated to begin from 7.30am onwards.

Celebrate the 51st UAE National Day today at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel's Al Ras Hall. Singer Mohamed Basheir will belt out his popular tracks to keep visitors entertained at the musical extravaganza hosted by Mayada Gamaraldin and organised by the Layali Al Kanzi family. DJ Teddy Jam will also be on music duty at the event, which also includes a lavish dinner. Tickets from Dh200, doors open at 7.30pm.

