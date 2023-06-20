The lost Titanic tourist vessel has approximately 41 hours left of oxygen for five on board, the US Coast Guard official said.

The US and Canadian ships and planes are continuing their search for five explorers in a submersible craft, Titan, that has been missing since Sunday.

The sub went missing off the coast of southeastern Canada, while taking tourists to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

Hamish Harding, a British billionaire who lives in the UAE, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, French navy pilot, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and the owner of tour company OceanGate, Stockton Rush, are believed to be the other members of the voyage.

According to OceanGate's website, the expeditions, which cost $250,000 per person, start in St. John's, Newfoundland, before heading out approximately 400 miles (640 km) into the Atlantic to the wreckage site

To visit the wreck, passengers climb inside Titan, the five-person submersible, which takes two hours to descend approximately 12,500 feet (3,800 m) to the Titanic, Reuters reported.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Brinda Darasha)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)