As rescuers search the North Atlantic for the missing submersible for the third day on Tuesday, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum prayed for the safe return of the five-member crew and added that his thoughts are with them and their families at such a difficult time.

"While search teams are working hard to rescue passengers of the OceanGate Submarine: Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush; Dubai and its people pray for their safety and hopeful return home. We are following the updates anxiously and are unified in our prayers for them and their families during these difficult times," the Crown Prince tweeted.

Dubai-based British billionaire Hamish Harding, 77-year-old French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Stockton Rush, founder and CEO of the vessel's US-based operating company OceanGate Expeditions as well as Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman are aboard the submersible.

