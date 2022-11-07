UAE - A fire broke out in a high-rise in Downtown Dubai during the early hours of Monday. It has now been put out, with photos shared by Associated Press showing black char marks from the blaze.

A video posted online showed the fire raging through the 35-storey building. Dubai Civil Defence, the police and first-responders are seen at the site in the video.

Khaleej Times has reached out to authorities for more details about the blaze. This report will be updated as further information is shared.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).