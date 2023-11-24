JEDDAH — The Jeddah Governorate Mayoralty announced on Thursday that a section of the Madinah Road between Prince Muhammad bin Abdulaziz (Tahlia) Street and Sari Street will be closed for eight hours on Friday and Saturday (Nov. 24 and 25).



This is part of the traffic arrangements, in cooperation with the Traffic Department of the governorate, to facilitate implementation of the removal of the pedestrian bridge project across Madinah Road. Traffic movements on the Madinah Road will be diverted temporarily during the period of closure from 3:00 to 11:00 in the morning on Friday and Saturday.



The mayoralty called on motorists to use the following alternative routes. Those who head north to Madinah direction would take the Tahlia Street exit, and those who head south to Balad direction shall use Sari Street. Traffic diversions can be opted before and after the timing of the implementation of the bridge removal project in accordance with the traffic route image released by the mayoralty.

