Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, on Thursday launched the return of the popular ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition for adventurous travellers in the UAE.

This experience encourages spontaneous travellers to live life to the fullest and create lifelong memories in an unknown destination in the ever-expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network.

A special Wizz Air plane full of excitement will take flight to an undisclosed destination, where lucky competition winners will spend the weekend ‘getting lost’ in a rich culture, exploring the very best of the natural and diverse beauty of a Wizz Air destination. The flight will depart from Abu Dhabi on Thursday September 21 in the evening and return on Sunday September 24.

The competition to win a seat opens today (Aug 31), and to be in for the chance of winning, applicants must have their profile public and follow @WizzAir on Instagram, share a post on Instagram of their most memorable travel moment, and tag @WizzAir with the hashtag #GetLostwithWizz by midnight on September 10, 2023.

Hopeful participants must share creative, adventurous, exciting, or humorous pictures, with the standout posts with the highest engagement standing the best chance of winning a ticket. Winners will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to embark on the thrill of the unknown together with one travel partner, with both travellers receiving free flight tickets, two nights’ accommodation, and travel insurance, Wizz said.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are committed to providing exciting, adventurous and unique travel opportunities and the ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition shares our love of spontaneous travel. We are very excited to launch the competition for places for this special flight to an unmissable, yet unknown destination for a packed weekend full of incredible travel experiences. The ever-expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network includes vibrant cities and natural paradises throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia with a plethora of exotic, culturally rich, and diverse destinations. We look forward to welcoming the adventure seekers on board soon for a weekend that will live long in the memory.”

