Untold Music Festival, renowned world-over for its epic performances, is making its Middle East debut at Expo City Dubai from February 15 to 18, 2024.

The first round of 5,000 tickets for four days and four nights will be going on sale on October 3, and which will be available to everyone who registers at www.untold.ae.

Expecting over 70,000 attendees per day and over 280,000 in four days, the festival, presented in partnership with Expo City Dubai, will be an all-encompassing cultural experience, featuring genres ranging from pop and R&B to house, techno, hip-hop, and more, said a statement.

The festival has kept the artist line-up under wraps for now.

‘Untold Europe’, which recently concluded, saw some of the biggest names in the music industry such as Imagine Dragons, David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, DJ Bliss, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Camelphat, Tale Of Us, Years & Years.

This year, Untold Europe, the European festival that put Romania on the global map of events is in the top three festivals in the continent, among Tomorrowland and Glastonbury. The unique experience, Untold Europe ranks sixth in the world in the Top 100 Festivals made by DJ Mag, along with Tomorrowland, Ultra Miami, Glastonbury, EDC Las Vegas, and Coachella.

Those who have registered early are first in line to receive a special price for the four-day General Access, which will be priced at AED 500 ($136) instead of the final price of AED1,500, while for an upgraded experience attendees can opt for the early bird four-day VIP passes for just AED1,200 instead of the final price of AED2,500.

With a range of other packages, experiences, and accommodation options available through www.untold.ae, concertgoers will be spoiled for choice all throughout the mega festival, said a statement.

Supported by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and in partnership with Expo City Dubai, Untold Dubai is set to be the highlight of Dubai's music calendar. Added attractions of the event will be fireworks and laser shows.

