Muscat: Majid Al Futtaim on Thursday said that Snow Oman is all set to open at the Mall of Oman.

Snow Oman will soon open its doors for visitors, the company said in a statement. The indoor snow park destination will cover a sprawling area of 14,830 square metres, complete with rides and attractions, a local colony of king and gentoo penguins and real snow.

Snow Oman is the third and newest brand to join Global Snow, the indoor snow and ski entertainment arm of Majid Al Futtaim. In 2005, Majid Al Futtaim pioneered a one-of-a-kind, sub-zero leisure offering in its flagship shopping mall the Mall of the Emirates: Ski Dubai. The award-winning brand has been recognised as the “World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort” by the prestigious World Ski Awards for six consecutive years.

