Global sportswear giant adidas is sending shoppers into a tailspin thanks to their new limited-edition sneaker, Superstar Ravi, which is being snapped up at stores across the UAE.

The lifestyle shoe, which is a unique version of adidas’s classic Superstar model, looks set to take the footwear business to a whole new level going by the reception that Superstar Ravi has received since its global launch on Thursday, June 23.

And like its name, the adidas original that was launched in partnership with Ravi, the iconic Dubai restaurant, is par excellence.

Designed and created in collaboration with members of the family business, Ravi Choudary, Abdul Hameed and his sons, the sports shoes have a distinctive style that mixes two shades of green with an off-white leather body. The tongue of the shoe features a hand-drawn map of the river in Northeast Pakistan, after which the restaurant is named.

Ravi opened in 1978 and was quick to forge a special place in the hearts of residents and visitors with its famous authentic Pakistani food, highlighted by its best sellers and signature dishes – Peshawari chicken, tandoori chicken, and daal.

Dubai sneakerheads were seen queuing up at select stores as early as 4am in order get their hands on a pair of Superstar Ravi.

As part of the launch, Dubai Mall’s flagship adidas store was given a complete makeover, with a Ravi restaurant feel, complete with an auto rickshaw-style kitchen and tables and chairs painted in Ravi’s trademark green.

Hanging on the walls were customised T-shirts emblazoned with the Ravi and adidas logos, while merchandise such as face masks and paper waiter caps were also on sale.

The effect was not lost on Asad a Jordanian expat in Dubai, who was there to pick up two pairs of sneakers for his friends.

“My friends, who are British, really wanted to buy these shoes, but were stuck at work,” he said. “I’m buying it for them. They love the food at Ravi’s and think this is the perfect way to pay tribute to a restaurant that makes people happy.”

Shortly after the shoes went on sale social media has become an open journal to record the craze that the unique partnership between an iconic sports brand and a nostalgic restaurant has created.

Vicki Fitzsimons, brand senior director, adidas MENA said: “Seeing the lineups from 4am this morning across our stores speaks to the sentiment and connection that the Dubai community has for Ravi and that is exactly what makes this collaboration so special to us. We aim to continue to put community and authentic connections at the heart of our initiatives as a brand.”

Mohammad Salah from Algeria concurs. “When you wear a pair of adidas it’s like being on cloud nine. I guess when you eat at Ravi’s you get the same feeling. So it’s the perfect partnership.”

Salah also shared updates on his shopping experiences to his fans and friends which, he said, triggered even more excitement.

“My friends introduced me to Ravi Restaurant when I moved here in 2014, and I instantly fell in love with the food,” said Renata from Lithuania. “I take many friends and guests to Ravi all the time.

“I bought two pairs of the Superstar Ravi, one to wear and one to keep in my showcase!”

Iqbal and Rahil from India picked up a pair of shoes each and spoke lovingly about the initiative. “It’s nice to see major brands recognise the community,” said Iqbal. “I hope this trend catches on. It’s a great way to integrate two parts of our community.”

Another expat Mohammed Rahil says the shoes are an ‘eye turner’. “They really look nice and the quality is great coming from adidas. I think it’s a good deal for a limited offer. I just can’t wait to put them on.

Heather Shipman from California, USA, said: “I’m a Ravi fan and it’s one of the first places that I went to in Dubai. I teach advertising and this is an amazing brand partnership. So I thought it was something unique to have.”

While adidas would not comment on sale numbers they did hint that the shoes were selling out fast and that some stores had already exhausted their stocks.

So, it looks like what started out as a brand development exercise has turned into so much more.

