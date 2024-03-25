Sharjah celebrates Ramadan with cultural vibrancy and touristic allure, offering experiences reflecting the sacred essence of the month. The emirate welcomes visitors with new destinations and events, highlighting its tourism sector's development and creativity. Sharjah features coastal, mountainous, and urban locales, as well as cultural and entertainment centres.

Shees Rest Area

The Shees Rest Area is a sparkling new gem in the UAE's tourist landscape, situated in Sharjah's Eastern region, cradled between the Khorfakkan mountains and offering panoramic views of the surrounding valleys. Since opening in October 2023, it has rapidly become a hub of activity, blending shopping with entertainment. It boasts more than 58 diverse shops and provides a distinctive tourism and leisure experience, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. Additionally, the rest area features a play zone for children, ensuring a safe and pleasurable environment for families.

Kalba’s Hanging Gardens

Upon visiting Kalba, one is immediately struck by the breathtaking vistas of its Hanging Gardens. Perched in the city's mountainous terrain and sprawling across more than 1.6 million square feet, 281 metres above sea level and home to over 100,000 trees, creating a green tableau. The experience is elevated with a main restaurant offering mesmerising views of the gardens and cascading waterfall, inviting guests to dine amidst the mountainous splendour.

The Hanging Gardens are more than just a visual delight; they offer an adventure with mountain climbing trails weaving through agricultural terraces, lush tree canopies, and vibrant floral displays. There is also a sizable skating rink spanning 24,000 square feet and designed with three difficulty levels. The crowning jewel is the restaurant located 270 metres high, presenting a breathtaking panoramic view of the three sides of the Hanging Gardens.

Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid and Kalba

During the sacred month of Ramadan, Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid showcases the emirate's architectural magnificence, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary facilities. Opened in October 2023, this marketplace spans 78,000 square metres. It delivers a harmonious mix of traditional and modern shopping experiences with its four primary sections: meat, vegetables, fruits, and fish.

In Kalba, Souq Al Jubail extends over 33,000 square metres and is home to 16 meat and poultry shops, 22 fish shops, and 31 stalls for vegetables and fruits. The design of Souq Al Jubail in Al Dhaid and Kalba, with their refined, oriental aesthetics, captures the cultural essence of the region, making them ideal destinations offering a unique ambience and shopping experience during Ramadan.

Sports, culture and entertainment activities

During Ramadan, the emirate becomes a vibrant hub of tourism, culture, and sports, highlighted by events like Sharjah Ramadan Futsal Championship 2024. This exhilarating tournament features ten teams competing for the grand prize, medals, and daily awards for participants and spectators, infusing the holy month with competitive spirit and community engagement.

Alongside the sporting event, Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2024 offers diverse activities until April 13, blending shopping with entertainment and cultural showcases. The festival extends beyond mere retail, incorporating traditional arts and heritage into the shopping experience, allowing visitors to explore and enjoy the diverse cultural landscape of Sharjah’s cities and regions.

At the House of Wisdom, a beacon of culture and knowledge, Ramadaniyat 2024 event springs to life in its outdoor spaces throughout Ramadan. It becomes a meeting point for book lovers and art aficionados, offering a perfect blend of modern library resources and vibrant market stalls. Ramadaniyat transcends the ordinary, providing a multifaceted entertainment experience and shopping in a festive Ramadan ambience.

Meanwhile, the annual Dakakeen Festival returns to Khorfakkan for its second year, running until April 14. It transforms the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre square into a bustling Ramadan market with 34 stalls. Local families, entrepreneurs, and merchants display their offerings, ranging from fashion and jewellery to children's toys, creating a distinctive shopping environment. Dakakeen is complemented by a variety of restaurants and cafes, offering culinary delights that welcome families, residents, and tourists, adding to the festival's allure and charm.

Shurooq Destinations

Several touristic destinations across the Emirate of Sharjah; under The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), offer a range of fun activities during the holy month, including Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Hira Beach, Khorfakkan Beach, Al Noor Island, Ramadan Star Lounge, Maraya Art Centre, Heart of Sharjah, and The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah. These include markets, shows, music concerts, cultural activities, special Ramadan events like Iftar and Suhoor meals, and art and cultural activities.