US citizens currently enjoy hassle-free travel to 27 countries in Europe without the need for a visa or any prior authorisation. However, this status will change in 2024, when US passport holders must apply for approval through the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) prior to their trip.

US passport holders have visa-free access but must obtain a quick online document called ETIAS before entering any EU/Schengen member country. ETIAS records who enters and leaves the Schengen zone.

It grants short-term access to European countries for a duration of up to 90 days within a 180-day period. But having an approved ETIAS does not guarantee automatic entry into the destination country. Upon arrival, a border guard will conduct a verification process to ensure that travellers meet all the necessary entry conditions.

To apply for an ETIAS, US traveller will have to:

Email address. Your US passport details (number, expiry date, etc). Your personal details (name, age, nationality, sex, contact information, occupation, etc.) Pay the application fee. You have to pay the fee via a credit or debit card at the time of application.

It costs €7 for all applicants between the ages of 18 and 70. Minors and applicants over 70 years old will receive an ETIAS free of charge. This fee is charged when you submit your application and it’s the only fee you have to pay.

It is unlikely that US citizens will be denied entry to Europe once ETIAS is launched. But if a traveller's application has been rejected, it could be for the following reasons:

Traveller has a criminal background, pose a danger to society, or are on a travel watchlist about suspected terrorists

Visitor provide fraudulent information during the application.

The US passport holders are travelling from an area with an epidemic/pandemic outbreak and could be a danger to public health.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).