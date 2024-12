The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said it screened 3.08 million airline passengers on Sunday, the highest number ever on a single day.

The record travel coincides with the peak day of the Thanksgiving travel season. Airlines for America had projected U.S. carriers would fly more than 31 million passengers over the holiday period, up from nearly 29 million passengers during the same period in 2023.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)