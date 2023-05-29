RIYADH — A new seal with the theme of "Saudi Arabia Toward Space" has been launched to decorate the passports of Saudi travelers upon their departure from the Kingdom's airports



The seal was launched by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat) in cooperation with the Saudi Space Commission.



The seal will be available to be stamped on the travelers' passports at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam,



The launch of the seal coincides with the historic scientific mission of Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni to the International Space Station.



The Saudi Space Commission has launched the "Saudi Arabia Toward Space" campaign as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals, and to enhance Saudi Arabia's role in the space field globally, as well as its contributions to the ISS' activities.

